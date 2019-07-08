﻿ Maryam warns of ‘hunger strike’ after govt bars homemade meals for Nawaz | Pakistan Today

Maryam warns of ‘hunger strike’ after govt bars homemade meals for Nawaz

by News Desk , (Last Updated July 8, 2019)

Days after the government imposed restrictions on homemade meals for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz says she will go on a hunger strike if the government didn’t retract the decision.

“The fake government has imposed restrictions on homemade meals for Nawaz Sharif. The staff who took his food has been waiting outside the jail for the last five hours,” said Maryam in a Twitter thread.

“Mian sahab has refused to eat prison food. If they [the government] do not take back this restriction in the next 24 hours, then I will approach the court.”

“If I don’t get help from the court, then I will sit outside Kot Lakhpat jail. Even if I have to go on a hunger strike, I will do it,” she warned in another tweet.

“I don’t trust these oppressors, they can mix anything in Mian sahab’s food,” she said, adding her warning should not be considered a mere threat and that she would go through with it.

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.



