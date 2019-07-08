Maryam warns of ‘hunger strike’ after govt bars homemade meals for Nawaz

Days after the government imposed restrictions on homemade meals for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz says she will go on a hunger strike if the government didn’t retract the decision.

“The fake government has imposed restrictions on homemade meals for Nawaz Sharif. The staff who took his food has been waiting outside the jail for the last five hours,” said Maryam in a Twitter thread.

جعلی حکومت نے نواز شریف صاحب کے گھر کے کھانے پر پابندی عائد کر دی ہے۔ کھانا لے جانے والا سٹاف پچھلے 5 گھنٹے سے جیل کے باہر کھڑا ہے۔ میاں صاحب نے جیل کا کھانا کھانے سے انکار کر دیا ہے۔ اگر انھوں نے اگلے 24 گھنٹے میں یہ پابندی واپس نا لی تو میں عدالت سے رجوع کروں گی۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 8, 2019

“Mian sahab has refused to eat prison food. If they [the government] do not take back this restriction in the next 24 hours, then I will approach the court.”

“If I don’t get help from the court, then I will sit outside Kot Lakhpat jail. Even if I have to go on a hunger strike, I will do it,” she warned in another tweet.

“I don’t trust these oppressors, they can mix anything in Mian sahab’s food,” she said, adding her warning should not be considered a mere threat and that she would go through with it.

عدالت سے بھی مدد نا ملی تو میں کوٹلکھپت جیل کے باہر جا کر بیٹھوں گی۔ بھوک ہڑتال بھی کرنا پڑی تو کروں گی۔ ان ظالموں پر مجھے بھروسہ نہیں ہے۔ یہ میاں صاحب کے کھانے میں کچھ بھی ملا سکتے ہیں۔ اس بات کو دھمکی نا سمجھا جائے کیونکہ میں یہ کر گزروں گی۔ https://t.co/it4AIFvuM7 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 8, 2019

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.