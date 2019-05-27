Mob violence in Mirpurkhas after Hindu doctor is accused of blasphemy

Violent protests erupted in Phulhadiyon area of Mirpurkhas on Monday after a Hindu doctor, Ramesh Kumar, was accused of having committed blasphemy.

Although the doctor was arrested, extremists were not pacified and took to setting fire and damaging Hindu owned shops in the area besides, burning tyres on the roads.

According to reports, the doctor was accused to allegedly committing blasphemy by burning a Quran by a mullah; however, mobs took to violence without evidence.

“I urge the government to intervene and ensure the safety of Hindu Sindhis who have lived peacefully here for centuries. Also, action must be taken against those who initiated these riots and incited violence. There is a proper lawful procedure for such cases. How can we think of killing someone, especially when it’s Youm-e-Ali,” said Facebook user Syma Jafri.

Another social media user, Shoaib Iqbal, on Twitter reminded that laws have been misused on several occasions to meet extrajudicial vengeance.

Tolerance amongst the people of #Pakistan is very low even though #Blasphemy laws have been misused on several occasions to meet extrajudicial vengeance.

Persecution of #Hindu minorities continues in #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/4R6ZCqra0m — Shoaib Iqbal (@IqShoaib) May 27, 2019

Following a decision of Islamabad High Court against blasphemous content on social media in 2017, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a public message where it asked people to report any blasphemous activity that they find on social media platforms. Many analysts had argued that the decision to give public the license to decide what is and isn’t blasphemous will lead to further violence and mob justice.

At least 1,472 people were charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2016, according to statistics collected by the Center for Social Justice, a Lahore-based advocacy group.