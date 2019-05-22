Mirza Ali becomes first Pakistani to scale seven summits in seven continents

HUNZA: Mountaineer Mirza Ali has become the first Pakistani to scale seven summits in seven continents.

According to the Alpine Club Pakistan, Ali achieved the feat after successfully climbing Mount Everest on Wednesday. He scaled the mountain at 2:16 am, to become the first Pakistani to climb seven summits in seven continents.

Ali is the brother of Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest.

Col (retd) Abdul Jabbar Bhatti is the fourth Pakistani to successfully scale Mount Everest. He achieved this remarkable feat in May 2017. He is also the first Pakistani from Punjab to scale Mount Everest.

The other three Pakistanis Nazir Sabir, Hassan Sadpara and Samina Baig to climb Mount Everest belong to the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Nazir Sabir climbed Mount Everest in 2000, becoming the first Pakistani to do so. Hassan Sadapara who passed away in 2016 climbed the world’s highest peak in 2011. Samina Baig the first Pakistani woman to climb the mountain did so in 2013.