26 killed as country experiences extreme weather conditions

LAHORE: As many as 26 people have been killed across Pakistan during the new wave of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and heavy snowfall, it was reported on Thursday.

All provinces of the country, including parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir experienced thunderstorms followed by heavy rains as well as snowfall, as a result of which many roads and areas were blocked by flooding and power breakdowns became a common experience in every major city.

According to the details received so far, four people were killed in flash floods in southern Balochistan. Only one body was recovered while three remain missing.

One child was killed and two others injured when an avalanche hit Azad Kashmir’s Layyah Valley.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), four people, including two children and one woman were killed in landslide and roof collapses in Dir while 10 others were killed in separate incidents across the rest of the province.

In Punjab, four people, including three children were killed and one woman was wounded when a roof collapsed in Multan, a couple living in Farooqabad was killed when the roof of their house caved in and one child was also killed when a roof collapsed in Kahuta.