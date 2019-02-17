Muslims seek refuge from Hindu extremists in mosque in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The situation continues to be tense in Jammu for the third consecutive day on Sunday as more than 2000 people have taken shelter in a mosque in Bathindi area in Jammu, fearing attacks from Hindu extremists.

It merits a mention that the conflict in the region escalated after nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Pulwama.

Later, militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad assumed responsibility for the attack, reported as the worst ever on security forces in the state.

A resident of Bhatindi, Nouman Manzoor, said, “Over 2000 people are stationed at Makkah Masjid in Bathindi right now and more people are pouring in.”

These people include stranded Kashmir-bound passengers and people living in sensitive zones of Jammu district.

Abdul Majid, a resident of Ganderbal district in Kashmir Valley, said, “I am part of a group comprising around 700 people and we had gone to visit Ajmer in 15-16 buses. We returned a couple of days ago, but as the Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut, we were putting up at Narwal.”

He added, “On Friday, a group of Hindu hooligans came to the area and pelted stones on us. They damaged our buses and misbehaved. Fearing violence, we came to Bathindi, last night.

Saddam Hussain, another resident of Bathindi, said, “Around 2000 people are putting up at Mecca Masjid right now, with more pouring in from all quarters.