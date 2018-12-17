Google should explain why PM Imran’s photo shows in ‘Bhikari’ search results: PA resolution

A resolution has been filed in the Punjab Assembly against online mega search engine Google over showing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s photo under ‘Bhikari’ (Beggar) search.

Sharing the news, journalist Naila Inayat tweeted: “Resolution submitted in Punjab assembly to summon Google CEO and ask him to explain why search for ‘Bhikari’ shows PM Imran Khan’s photo.”

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai briefed the US government why the search of word ‘idiot’ shows pictures of US President Donald Trump.