Treatment of Indian Muslims justifies partition: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said that the condition of Muslims in today’s India proves that the demand for a separate homeland was justified.

The PM was addressing Baloch students in the capital. During his address, he emphasised the need for nation-building. “The way Muslims are treated in India has made people realise why Pakistan was born,” he said.

Speaking about the fight against terrorism, the premier said that Pakistan will never fight someone else’s war nor succumb to pressure.

He added that he had always opposed war as a solution to the Afghanistan issue.

Commenting on the recent letter by US President Donald Trump to Pakistan, the prime minister said that those who used to ask Pakistan to ‘do more’ are now asking it to help them establish peace in Afghanistan through talks.