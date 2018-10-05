Nawaz Sharif calls his brother’s arrest ridiculous

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not only disappointing but also ridiculous.

Reacting to his brother’s arrest while talking to media persons in the capital, the deposed premier argued everyone knows that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is responsible for the worst form of political victimisation.

“Shehbaz Sharif set an example of honesty and humanity during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab,” Nawaz commented, adding that the PTI government was trying to cover their failures by such moves.

He said, “The people, foreign organisations and international governments have all recognised the services of Shehbaz.”

He warned the PTI that is should be ready to reap what it sows by targeting opposition parties, calling it a “rule of nature”.