PEMRA chairman donates cheque for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Salim Baig on Wednesday presented a cheque to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the construction of Diamir-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams on behalf of the employees of the PEMRA.

He presented the cheque to the chief justice during a meeting in his chamber, a press release said.

The officers of PEMRA have contributed two-day salaries while its employees have given one-day salaries for the construction of the proposed dams.

Salim Baig assured the chief Justice that the PEMRA was striving to fulfil its national responsibility by ensuring the creation of awareness through media campaign on the electronic media.

It is worth a mention that the chief justice has created a fund for donations for the construction of dams to overcome the water crisis in the country.