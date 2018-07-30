Pakistan, India to replace gates at Wagah border

Both Pakistan and India are set to replace their old gates installed at the Wagah border with new ones, a private media outlet reported Sunday.

According to reports, the process of change of gates has started from Lahore’s Wagah border which would be completed before August 14.

Indian security officials have also confirmed the replacement of gates on Wagah Border and said both the countries have agreed on installing similar gates.

Punjab Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) India have also started performing similar parades each day – August 14 and 15.

Digging has started for the installation of new gates of the similar structures.