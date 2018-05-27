Father ‘beats teenage daughter to death’

KARACHI: A father allegedly beat his teenage daughter to death on Saturday.

Nisar Ali, the father, beat Iqra, his 17-year-old daughter, in their home over a domestic issue, according to SHO [Station House officer] Shakeel Shervani.

SHO Shervani also said that Nisar fled the house after beating his daughter while Iqra lost her life during the episode.

Iqra was taken to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the doctors on duty.

Additional police surgeon Dr Saleem Shaikh said that Iqra’s death was caused by strangulation.