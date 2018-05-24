Mob attacks Ahmedi sacred site, worship place in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A mob— allegedly comprising members of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TRLY) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— in connivance with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and police officials attacked an Ahmedi place of worship and a sacred site in wee hours of Thursday.

Videos making rounds on the social media show extremist mob demolishing the place of worship, and another video shows a member of PTI, Hamid Raza, thanking the TMA, DPO Sialkot and district commissioner for their “support” in demolishing the place of worship.



The video also shows Hamid Raza threatening that if an FIR [First Information Report] is registered against any member of the extremist mob, they will “turn the whole city into ashes”.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Jammat-e-Ahmadiyya Spokesperson Saleemuddin lamented that even police played the role of “silent spectator”.

According to Saleemuddin, the bone of contention was the renovation of a house in front of the worship place, which holds sacred value for the community.

“The TMA kept finding ‘technical faults’, saying that the community cannot renovate the house,” he said and added that we sorted out the matter.

“There were two buildings belonging to our community in front of that place of worship, they demolished those buildings too,” he said.

“It was very difficult for us to go there at the time, we ran to save our lives,” he added.

Pakistan Today repeatedly tried to contact DPO Sialkot but it was of no avail.

According to a recently released annual report by Ahmedi community, 77 Ahmedis were booked under discriminatory religious laws in 2017, with nine still in prison “on faith-related allegations”, and four Ahmedis were murdered in hate crimes in Pakistan.

A separate report on Pakistani media listed 3,936 news items and 532 editorial pieces from Pakistan’s Urdu-language media that contained “hate propaganda” against the Ahmedi community.