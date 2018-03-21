Lt Gen Bajwa hopes to put Balochistan on path of development

MACH: Southern Command Commander Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said he hoped to put Balochistan on the path of development.

“We want to put Balochistan on the path of development,” Lt Gen Bajwa said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Bolan Jeep Rally held near Mach area of Bolan district. The three-day rally organised by the Balochistan government and Southern Command Headquarters concluded on Wednesday.

“A unique collaborative model exists in Balochistan,” he added said.

Lt Gen Bajwa stressed the need to prepare the youth to benefit from the development of Balochistan, saying, “It is our responsibility to make sure the youth take Balochistan ahead.”

He thanked the participants of the rally and said he “felt proud” that motorists from across Pakistan were present in the province.

“We will try our best to work with these professional motorists and invite foreigners to take part in the rally next year,” he added.

To make this a reality, he urged the elders and youth of the area to help them make the area more secure. “I also request media persons to cover the progress in Balochistan,” he added.