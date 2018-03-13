No discriminatory policy against Pashtuns by LEAs: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that all Pakistanis have equal rights per Constitution and no discriminatory policy is being adopted against anyone by the law enforcement agencies.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding alleged humiliation of Pashtuns at the hands of law enforcement agencies on one pretext or the other.

The minister said that Pashtuns have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for peace in the country. “We all respect them and their sacrifices as their role is appreciable for the stability of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He reiterated that no discrimination is made with anyone on the basis of language, religion or region and everyone has equal rights in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan is hosting Afghan refugees for years and it has to observe whether any of them got citizenship as per laws of Pakistan. He exhorted that there is no policy to discriminate them.