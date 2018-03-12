SHC restrains Turkish teachers’ deportation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday restrained the concerned authority from deporting former employees of Pak-Turk International School, ruling that they can live in the country but only as refugees.

A division bench was hearing a joint petition of as many as eight former employees of the school who had approached the SHC against any possible deportation from Pakistan.

The petitioners stated that Ministry of Interior is trying to deport them back to Turkey on pressure from the government. They cited that previously too, the court had restrained the federal authorities from deporting the Turkish nationals who were teaching in the school.

The petitioners said that despite the clear directives of the court, the concerned authority is still trying to deport them to Turkey but they want to live in Pakistan. They added that they are being harassed and pressurized to leave Pakistan.