NAB approves probe against Nawaz for illegal appointment of HEC chairman

Chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to conduct complaint verification against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and officers of Establishment Division in the case pertaining to the alleged illegal appointment of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed.

In a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters, it was also decided to conduct complaint verification against alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project against the relevant authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the ongoing inquiries and investigations being conducted by NAB against illegal private and cooperative housing societies, and the steps taken by Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) against illegal private and cooperative housing societies which have mushroomed in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The chairman directed the bureau’s Rawalpindi director general (DG) to ensure the return of the looted money to the affectees of housing societies. Rawalpindi DG was also directed to conclude the ongoing inquiries and investigations against the illegal private and cooperative housing societies as early as possible so that the corrupt could be tried and punished as per law.

The chairman directed CDA, RDA and ICT to timely inform the people about the illegalities of various private cooperative housing societies operating in the twin cities so that they could be saved from getting their money squandered by investing in the illegal societies.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal further directed CDA, RDA and ICT to upload the details of illegal private and cooperative housing societies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at their respective websites.

He also asked the people to invest their life earned savings only in the legal housing societies, and that too after complete verification of the particulars of the relevant societies from relevant government departments.