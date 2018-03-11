Four killed after dumper truck crashes into car near Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Four persons were reportedly killed with one injured in a road accident near Sheikhupura when a speedy dumper truck collided with a car.

According to details, four were killed while one injured when a dumper trump struck a car at high speed on Lahore Road near Salim Kot.

The concerned officials reached the spot soon after the incident and conducted rescue efforts. The rescue officials transferred the four bodies to the local hospital.

The deceased include Abdul Wahid, Tahir, Israr and Umar. All were residents of Manawala city of Sheikhupura District.

The injured person was helped to the hospital and is currently under medical treatment.

The initial investigation confirmed that the cause of the fatal collision was rash driving, police said.

Yesterday, three wedding guests died while another was injured in a collision between a trailer and a jeep. Police said that a speeding trailer hit a jeep carrying wedding guests at National Highway near Daharki in Ghotki.