Drone strike in Kurram Agency injures one

PARACHINAR: At least one person on Wednesday was injured in a drone strike in Lower Kurram Agency.

According to media reports, a missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the Agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

In December last year, at least two suspected militants, including a commander, were killed when a US drone targeted a house at Ghuaz Garhi, near to Mata Sangar of Kurram Agency.

From the last several months, hideouts of suspect militants have been targeted by US drones. A large number of suspected militants including four from Bannu district have been killed in these attacks.