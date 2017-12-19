Nawaz says won’t tolerate judiciary’s ‘double standards’

–Ousted premier says comparison of verdicts given in his case and Khan’s shows ‘duality of law’

–Reiterates claim of launching a movement for restoring justice in the country

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accused the judiciary of having double standards, saying “the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not tolerate this blatant murder of justice”.

Talking to journalists during a break in the hearing of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference filed against him in an accountability court, an animated Nawaz said, “Compare the decision in my case with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s, and the duality of law would be clear.”

“Imaginary income was portrayed as my asset, whereas he [Imran Khan] has himself admitted to his assets, yet it was said he doesn’t have those assets,” he said, adding that there should be same laws for everyone. “A joke is being played with the people of Pakistan. The nation cannot tolerate this joke anymore.”

The PML-N chief president said that he will ensure that justice is dispensed to everyone. “Without the benefit of a doubt, a sitting PM was removed. This murder of justice won’t work. We will take it to its logical conclusion.”

Discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to send the petition against PTI’s alleged foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Nawaz said: “They have given the ECP the past five years (for checking PTI’s financial records) because the calculation has already been done; they know that whatever happened did not happen in those five years.”

“We will remain steadfast in the face of this verdict and take the matter to the people,” Nawaz said, repeating his threat to start a movement against the SC’s verdict.

“This symbol of justice hanging outside the court should stand for Insaf (justice), not for Tehreek-e-Insaf,” Nawaz remarked sarcastically as he concluded his tirade.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the prosecution presented a witness,Yasir Bashir, who is a branch manager for a private bank. Bashir testified to providing NAB with details about the bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Bashir also provided the court details about various transactions that took place from the accounts of Maryam and the former prime minister.

He told the court that there were no discrepancies found in Maryam’s bank details and that the bank never received any complaints about her account.

While cross questioning the witness, Khawaja Harris, the lawyer for Nawaz and Maryam, pointed out that Bashir had not compiled the documents presented to NAB himself. Harris added that had Bashir done so, he would have remembered the transaction amounts for both accounts by heart.

The next witness, NAB’s Shakeel Anjum Nagra recorded his statement regarding receiving certified copies of the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report and forwarding it to the relevant departments.

Afaq Ahmed, a director of the Foreign Ministry, gave the court details about the letter written by the Qatari Prince Hamza Bin Jasim to the JIT chief Wajid Zia.

Ahmad told the court that that the Pakistan embassy received the letter on May 28, the letter was passed on to the JIT chief on May 30.

“The JIT summoned me through a letter written to the secretary of foreign affairs on May 31,” Ahmad told the court.

Ahmad told the court that he answered the summons and presented himself before the JIT on June 1 to record his statement.

The court has summoned the next two witnesses in the case to present themselves in court on Wednesday, January 3.

PREVIOUS HEARING:

At the last hearing, Khawaja Harris had cross-examined prosecution witness Malik Tayyab Ahmed.

Another witness NAB assistant director Adil Akhtar, had also testified against Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law retired Capt Safdar in the London flats reference, after which Harris cross-examined him.

The NAB references pertain to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties, allegedly owned by the Sharifs.

The former premier is accused in all three references — Al Azizia, Avenfield and Flagship Investment — whereas his daughter Maryam and Safdar are accused in only one: Avenfield (London flats).

This is Nawaz’s 10th appearance before the accountability court.

The court has so far held 16 hearings each of Flagship Investment and their Avenfield properties references, and 20 of Al-Aziza Steel Mills. So far, eight witnesses have recorded their statement on behalf of the prosecution, whereas the court has summoned two more witnesses to record their testimonies during Tuesday’s hearing.

According to media reports, Nawaz will hold consultation with members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Punjab House, Islamabad.