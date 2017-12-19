CJP visits Mayo Hospital: uproar on social media

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar alongside Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial paid an official visit to Mayo Hospital in Lahore on Tuesday and reviewed the situation of healthcare being provided to patients.

Justice Saqib Nisar visited emergency ward, surgical tower, Garhi ward and other departments of the hospital and directed the relevant authorities to make sure highest quality of health care was provided to all.

Upon coming to know of lack of clean drinking water in the hospital, Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the hospital administration to install a water filtration plant. He also talked to patients and inquired if they were satisfied with the situation in the hospital.

Punjab chief secretary was accompanying the CJP during his visit and Mayo Hospital medical superintendent also briefed the CJP about the facilities present in the hospital.

Social media up in arms over the CJP visit

The visit of Cheif Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar to Mayo Hospital in Lahore has caused an uproar on social media with people criticising the visit as being “unconstitutional”.

Salman Masood, Pakistan Correspondent at The New York Times and Resident Editor The Nation (Islamabad & Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) put out a message on his Twitter account stating, “Curious to know under which constitutional provision Chief Justice is required to visit hospitals or any other public buildings, and issue orders.”

He followed that with another tweet that read,”The ‘surprise inspection visit’ of CJP to Mayo Hospital is definitely a surprise for anyone who believes in the constitution and working within the constitutionally defined roles.”

Many other Twitter users also picked up on the news and followed with their own opinion on the CJP’s visit.

One user stated,”30,000 pending cases with SC and [CJP] is busy in self-projection, R.I.P. Judiciary”

Another user Arsalan Khan criticised the visit and stated, ” This country has never been governed by any constitution and judiciary had made havocs with constitution.”

Omar R. Quraishi, Editor Digital Properties Samaa also criticised the visit by the CJP and questioned the legitimacy of the visit stating,” Since when is it the job or responsibility of a superior court judge to pay a surprise inspection visit at a government facility? Surely the honourable judge is mistaking his role with that of an elected member of parliament or a minister.”