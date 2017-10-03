ECP wraps up case of election of PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday closed the case of election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president restoring the party’s electoral symbol of the lion.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case. PML-N counsel Faisal Irfan apprised the commission about the intra-party election that was held today.

Following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court as per the Panama Papers verdict on July 28, the ECP had directed PML-N to elect a new president of the party though intra-party polls.

Nawaz Sharif was re-elected as party president Tuesday after the government on Monday adopted Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 following approval in the Senate, National Assembly and ratification by the president, paving way for a disqualified public office holder to lead a political party.