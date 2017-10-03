ECP wraps up case of election of PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday closed the case of election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president restoring the party’s electoral symbol of the lion.
A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case. PML-N counsel Faisal Irfan apprised the commission about the intra-party election that was held today.
Following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court as per the Panama Papers verdict on July 28, the ECP had directed PML-N to elect a new president of the party though intra-party polls.
Nawaz Sharif was re-elected as party president Tuesday after the government on Monday adopted Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 following approval in the Senate, National Assembly and ratification by the president, paving way for a disqualified public office holder to lead a political party.
We have an Election Commission without democracy.
We are an Islamic Jamhuriya with neither Islam nor JumhiriyatFor last 70 years this Islamic Hakoomat is depriving the “Faqeer-n-Miskeen” their share from Zakt. These scoundrels might be crying in their graves.
Imrak Khan built his Mom’s Cancer Hospital with “donations” from Zakat, Fitra, “Qurbani ki khalain,” etc, etc. He donated all his money to the Hospital and now has no means of living.