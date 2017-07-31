PML-N, allies likely to take PM slot with huge support

Ruling party contacts different parties, politicians to get maximum support for Shahid Khaqan

President summons NA session at 3pm on Tuesday to elect new house leader

New prime minister will constitute federal cabinet soon after taking oath

With the support of 213 members of the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and allies are in comfortable position to get back the Prime Minister’s office.

PML-N nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was in comfortable position to be elected as the prime minister, as the ruling party has 188 lawmakers in the National Assembly. According to party position, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has 47 members, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members. The Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24 members.

Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, PML-Functional 5, Jamaat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 2, while Balochistan National Party (BNP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), PML-Zia, National Party (NP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are enjoying the support of one lawmaker each.

There are eight independent members in the assembly. The National Assembly Secretariat has started the process for issuing nomination papers for the election of the new house leader. The nomination papers would be received until 2pm on Monday (today). PML-N candidate for coveted slot Shahid Khaqan and Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has so far obtained the papers from the secretary office.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq would scrutinize the papers at 3pm the same day. The president has already summoned the National Assembly session on Tuesday at 3pm. After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of his office. After taking oath, the new prime minister will constitute the federal cabinet.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah also obtained six nomination papers from the secretary office. The PTI has nominated Sheikh Rashid as their PM’s candidate, while Shah contacted other opposition parties for fielding a joint candidate and has convened a meeting today at 10am to discuss the matter.

On the other hand, Shahid Khaqan telephoned ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and requested to support his candidacy. He also met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, one of the strongest allies of the ruling party, to seek his backing and support in all the process.

PROFILE: Shahid Khaqan – born on December 27, 1958, in Karachi – is the son of Khaqan Abbasi, a renowned politician and a former federal minister who was killed in Ojhri Camp incident on Aril 10, 1988. Shahid Khaqan got his early education from Karachi. He is married and has three sons.

He completed his education from Lawrence Collage of Murree and then went to the University of California and got the degree of Electrical Engineering and started his career as Electrical Engineer from metropolitan city. He got his Masters degree in 1985 from the George Washington University.

He had also served in the United States on different crucial posts and went to Saudi Arabia and served in the Oil & Gas Department there. He started participating in country’s politics after the death of his father in 1988 and since then he had been elected the member of the National Assembly six times from NA-50 Murree.

Shahid Khaqan is the owner of the Airblue, a private airline company; and previously served as chairman of the Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to 1999. He served country on important positions including Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources from 2013-2017. He had introduced the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and import of gas and thus control the shortage of gas in the country.