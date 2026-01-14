PM reaffirms govt’s support for foreign investors, strategic technology partners

Premier Shehbaz welcomes Ericsson delegation, praises six-decade presence in Pakistan

Says focus on next-generation digital connectivity to boost economic growth and productivity

Discusses collaboration on 5G networks, secure infrastructure, and advanced technologies with delegation

Talks cover digital skills development, financial inclusion, and cashless payment expansion

Ericsson lauds Pakistan’s IT modernization efforts, including 5G spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting foreign investors and strategic technology partners in Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation from Ericsson at the PM’s House, the prime minister welcomed the team and acknowledged Ericsson’s longstanding presence in Pakistan, spanning over six decades. He appreciated the company’s sustained investment and its significant contribution to the development of the country’s telecommunications sector.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a delegation from Ericsson led by Mr. Patrick Johansson, President and Head of Market Area Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated Ericsson’s longstanding investment in Pakistan and… pic.twitter.com/drHMZ5XDW9 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 13, 2026

The delegation was led by Patrick Johansson, President and Head of Market Area Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ericsson. Discussions centered on the role of next-generation digital connectivity in driving economic growth, enhancing productivity, and improving public service delivery.

The prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s interest in leveraging Ericsson’s global experience in advanced network technologies, including 5G, while ensuring secure and resilient digital infrastructure tailored to national needs.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets a delegation from Ericsson led by President Patrick Johansson. pic.twitter.com/wwuRokDqnK — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 13, 2026

The meeting also explored collaboration on digital skills development, financial inclusion, and the expansion of cashless payment systems. Both sides discussed the use of technology to strengthen disaster preparedness, institutional resilience, and overall governance efficiency.

The Ericsson delegation lauded the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives to modernize and upgrade IT infrastructure, including the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, describing them as steps that bolster the country’s digital competitiveness.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a delegation from Ericsson. Prime Minister acknowledged Ericsson’s presence in Pakistan that spans more than six decades. The meeting focused on the importance of next-generation digital connectivity for economic growth,… pic.twitter.com/SMa20KnBKX — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 13, 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for IT Shaza Fatma Khawaja, Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The engagement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for strategic technology partnerships and reflects the government’s focus on advancing digital connectivity as a driver of sustainable economic growth and innovation.