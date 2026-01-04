NATIONAL

Zorain Nizamani trends on social media after his article ‘It is over’ is removed

Zorain Nizamani, the son of Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani, has become a trending name on social media after his article titled “It is over” was removed from an English daily’s website. Zorain, who is pursuing his PhD in Criminology in the US, had written the opinion piece, published on January 1, in which he argued that Pakistan’s older political leaders are out of touch with the youth.

In the article, Zorain criticized the older generation in power, stating, “The young generation isn’t buying any of what you’re trying to sell to them.” He further added that no matter how many seminars or talks promoting patriotism are held in schools and colleges, they aren’t resonating with the youth. The article quickly gained attention, and a screenshot of it went viral across platforms like X, WhatsApp, and other social media outlets.

By January 2, Zorain’s name had become a trending topic in Pakistan, with many users praising his words as a candid reflection of the frustrations felt by the younger generation. Many from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared the article on their social media accounts, further fueling the conversation.

In response to the attention the article received, Zorain’s mother, Fazila Qazi, clarified in an Instagram post that the piece was meant to be a generic commentary on how the youth perceives the political landscape, not targeting any specific institution or group. She emphasized that the article was not politically driven and was not intended to offend anyone.

