PTI moves disqualification reference against Senator Abro over 27th Amend vote

Barrister Ali Zafar says reference submitted to Senate Chairman Gilani, citing defection under Article 63A

Says party had explicitly decided to oppose any amendment and conveyed decision in writing to all senators

Neither party issued me any letter, nor have I received any show cause or letter,’ says Senator Abro

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally initiated disqualification proceedings against its Senator Saifullah Abro, submitting a reference to Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani after accusing him of violating party discipline by voting in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Sharing the declaration of defection on X, PTI Senator and parliamentary leader Ali Zafar said Abro breached the party line by supporting the constitutional amendment, prompting the filing of a reference seeking his disqualification.

27ویں آئینی ترمیم کے حق میں ووٹ دے کر سیف اللہ ابڑو نے پارٹی پالیسی کی خلاف ورزی کی، جس پر اُنکی نااہلی کا ریفرنس فائل کر دیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/uT7ODx2ehZ — Barrister Syed Ali Zafar (@SyedAliZafar1) January 1, 2026

Voting on the 27th Constitutional Amendment took place in the Senate on November 10, 2025, during which Abro backed the amendment despite PTI’s stated opposition.

In his reference to the Senate chairman, the PTI parliamentary leader stated, “In terms of Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I, in my capacity as the parliamentary leader of the PTI in the Senate/party head, hereby submit this declaration that Senator Saifullah Abro has defected from PTI.”

He added that the declaration was being submitted for onward reference to the Chief Election Commissioner for placement before the Election Commission of Pakistan in accordance with Article 63A.

Ali Zafar said that prior to the vote on the 27th Amendment, a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party was convened in which it was explicitly decided—and communicated in writing to all PTI senators—that the party would oppose and not vote in favour of any legislation relating to the amendment.

“The record confirms that this direction was properly conveyed to him [Abro] and that he was fully aware of it,” he added.

‘PTI didn’t oppose the 27th Amendment’

Responding to the reference, Senator Saifullah Abro told Geo News that PTI had not opposed the constitutional amendment. He criticised Ali Zafar for filing the reference, saying: “Ali Zafar is not capable of leading.”

“Neither the party issued me any letter, nor have I received any show-cause notice or communication,” he said.

Taking a swipe at his own party, Abro remarked, “This party has become a social media party. They post everything on the internet. I haven’t received anything.”

The senator further claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated him for the chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior but alleged that “our people,” in collaboration with treasury bench members, deprived him of the position.