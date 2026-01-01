COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship to commence from Jan 4

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid officially announced the schedule for the 3rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National Inter-Club Hockey Championship, set to run from January 4 to February 28, 2026.

Addressing a high-profile press conference at the National Hockey Stadium, Rana Mujahid was joined by legendary figures of the game, including former Olympians Akhtar Rasool Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, and Tahir Zaman. The PHF leadership expressed profound gratitude to COAS General Syed Asim Munir for his unprecedented patronage, noting that the Army’s involvement is successfully restoring the prestige of Pakistan’s national sport.

The championship will be conducted in four comprehensive phases to ensure talent is scouted from every corner of the country: District/First Phase: January 4 to January 24. National Final Phase: February 17 to February 28.

Rana Mujahid emphasized that this tournament will serve a dual purpose. Beyond the competition, the PHF will utilize the event to conduct a thorough scrutiny of hockey clubs across the nation. To encourage grassroots participation, substantial prize money and rewards, on par with the high standards set last year, will be awarded to the winning teams and standout performers.

The hockey fraternity rallied behind the initiative, citing it as the “oxygen” the sport needs at the domestic level.

Akhtar Rasool Chaudhary: “This tournament is a milestone for grassroots revival. Just as it has in the past, this edition will act as a conveyor belt for fresh talent to enter the national stream.”

Shahbaz Ahmed Senior: “The Pakistan Army’s efforts to engage the youth are commendable. By bringing young athletes back to the hockey turf, we are securing the future of our national game.”

Tahir Zaman (Head Coach): “The 3rd COAS Championship is pivotal. It provides the perfect platform to identify and polish the technical skills of emerging players who will eventually represent Pakistan globally.”

Rana Mujahid concluded by stating that the personal interest taken by General Syed Asim Munir has filled a long-standing vacuum in the sports sector. “The restoration of hockey’s reputation is directly linked to the support of the Pakistan Army. This step wasn’t just a choice; it was a necessity for the survival of the sport,” he added.