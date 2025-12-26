Pakistan releases special welcome song for UAE president’s maiden official visit

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan released a special welcome song on Friday to mark the first official visit of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the country.

The song features footage of the UAE president’s arrival, his ceremonial reception, and interactions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including handshakes and a brief embrace. Children presenting flowers to the visiting leader are also shown, adding a symbolic gesture of goodwill.

Titled around the refrain “Ahlan wa Sahlan, Marhaba,” the song is intended to reflect the hospitality, respect, and affection extended by the people of Pakistan to the visiting dignitary. Officials said the initiative highlights the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the mutual respect and cooperation that underpin bilateral relations at both governmental and public levels.

The release of the welcome song coincides with Sheikh Mohamed’s high-level visit, which aims to strengthen collaboration across key sectors and reinforce ties of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Pakistani leadership has emphasized that the visit represents an opportunity to further enhance diplomatic engagement, explore avenues for trade and investment, and consolidate ongoing partnerships in areas including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Officials noted that the welcome song serves both as a symbolic gesture and a public demonstration of the cordial relations between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi, highlighting the significance of the UAE’s strategic partnership for Pakistan’s regional and international engagement.

The visit includes formal meetings, discussions on bilateral agreements, and public events designed to showcase the historical and contemporary connections between the two nations. The government’s cultural and ceremonial initiatives, such as the welcome song, aim to underscore the importance of hospitality and mutual respect in diplomatic relations.