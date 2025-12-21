Abid Sher Ali stresses collective role in maintaining peace in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz central leader Senator Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said the maintenance of law and order and the promotion of religious harmony were a shared responsibility, praising the Faisalabad Peace Committee for consistently playing a constructive and exemplary role in this regard.

He was addressing a peace seminar organised by the Peace Committee at the Municipal Corporation central hall, where he underscored the importance of lasting peace and brotherhood in the city.

Senator Abid Sher Ali said that for a major industrial and commercial centre such as Faisalabad, peace and stability were essential, as they ensured national development, encouraged investment and strengthened social cohesion. He noted that any disruption to law and order could have wide ranging economic and social consequences.

He said the Faisalabad Peace Committee had repeatedly demonstrated responsible conduct during challenging situations and had played a key role in preventing unrest by promoting interfaith harmony and mutual respect among different communities.

The senator added that peace seminars of this nature sent a positive message to society and reminded citizens that despite differences in beliefs and opinions, they were united as one nation.

He stressed that the responsibility for maintaining peace did not lie with the government or law enforcement agencies alone. Instead, he said, it required the collective efforts of citizens, communities and all schools of thought working together for the greater good.

Addressing the seminar, Punjab Assembly member Tahir Jameel said the government was implementing comprehensive measures across the province to ensure law and order. He added that bringing representatives of all schools of thought onto a single platform was the need of the hour to promote understanding and harmony.

Special prayers were later offered for national security, peace and stability, as well as for the progress and prosperity of Faisalabad.

Chief Organizer of the Peace Committee Sufi Mukhtar reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to continue its efforts to promote brotherhood, tolerance and peace in the city.

Members of the Peace Committee, religious scholars from different schools of thought, civil society representatives and a large number of citizens attended the seminar.