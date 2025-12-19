YouTuber Sohrab Barkat granted post-arrest bail in Cybercrime Case

Court grants bail against Rs100,000 surety, directing his release upon submission of surety bonds

NCCIA arrested Sohrab Barkat over content shared on social media platforms, including videos and tweets described as disputed by investigators

ISLAMABAD: The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday approved post-arrest bail for YouTuber Sohrab Barkat in a case pertaining to disputed videos and tweets, directing his release on submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the bail application and announced the order after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense. The court directed that the accused be released once he furnishes surety bonds in the sum of Rs100,000.

During the hearing, defence counsel informed the court that the allegations against Sohrab Barkat were still at the investigation stage. They argued that further physical remand was unnecessary, maintaining that the accused had already fully cooperated with the investigation process.

After considering the submissions, the court granted post-arrest bail to the accused.

Sohrab Barkat was arrested in a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The agency initiated legal proceedings over content shared on social media platforms, including videos and tweets described as disputed by investigators.

The case pertains to material circulated online that prompted legal action under cybercrime laws. The NCCIA informed the court that its investigation is ongoing, with a review of the impugned content and relevant digital records currently underway.

Under the court’s order, the accused will remain at liberty during the course of the investigation, subject to compliance with the conditions of bail. Further proceedings in the case will continue as the investigation progresses.