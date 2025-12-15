PTI demands immediate end to Imran’s solitary confinement following UN report

PTI calls ‘23-hour solitary confinement and restricted access’ ‘inhumane’ and ‘politically motivated’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced serious concerns over a United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture report highlighting the “degrading treatment” of party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan during his incarceration at Adiala Jail, calling it a blatant violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

The UN report, released Friday by Alice Jill Edwards, warned that Khan’s detention conditions could amount to inhuman or degrading treatment and urged Pakistani authorities to comply with international standards.

In a statement, PTI said the UN report confirmed longstanding claims that Imran Khan was being subjected to “inhuman, unlawful, and degrading treatment motivated entirely by political vendetta.” The party outlined that Khan faces 23 hours of solitary confinement, continuous CCTV surveillance, isolation from the outside world, obstruction of meetings with legal counsel and family, denial of religious practice, and deprivation of basic necessities, all constituting violations of prison rules and international law.

اقوام متحدہ کے خصوصی نمائندے کی عمران خان کی قید سے متعلق سنگین رپورٹ پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ردعمل: پاکستان تحریک انصاف اقوام متحدہ کی خصوصی نمائندہ برائے تشدد، محترمہ ایلس جل ایڈورڈز، کی جانب سے سابق وزیرِاعظم عمران خان کی اڈیالہ جیل میں قید سے متعلق جاری کردہ رپورٹ کو نہایت… — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2025

“Solitary confinement exceeding 15 days qualifies as psychological torture according to the UN, yet Imran Khan has endured this for months,” the PTI added, emphasizing that the 72-year-old former premier suffers from serious medical conditions, a spinal injury, and wounds from a prior assassination attempt and has been denied adequate medical care, amounting to deliberate cruelty.

The PTI demanded the immediate cessation of solitary confinement, detention conditions in line with human dignity and international standards, unrestricted access to personal physicians, and removal of barriers to meetings as per judicial orders. “This is no longer just about a political prisoner but a test of Pakistan’s credibility on law, justice, and human rights,” the party said.

However, Prime Minister’s aide Rana Ihsan Afzal dismissed the report, asserting that Imran Khan is treated according to prison rules and the jail manual, enjoys access to his children, exercise, good food, and ample space, and is provided facilities exceeding those of a B-class prisoner.

Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence in a £190 million corruption case and faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests. Concerns over his health have been raised repeatedly by the PTI and family members.

His son, Kasim Khan, warned of potential concealment of serious health issues, while his sister, Uzma Khanum, after meeting him, confirmed that he is “perfectly fine” but subjected to mental torture, confined to his cell most of the day, and with limited time outside, during a meeting that lasted around 30 minutes.