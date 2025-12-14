Rahman Dakait was nothing infront of Chaudhry Aslam, claims Aslam’s widow

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has generated strong buzz since its theatrical release, performing well at the box office and sparking widespread discussion online. Much of the attention has focused on Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, whose powerful screen presence has drawn praise from viewers and led some to suggest he overshadowed the film’s lead.

Amid the acclaim, Noreen Aslam, the wife of late Karachi police officer Chaudhry Aslam, has publicly objected to the way Rehman Dakait has been portrayed. Speaking on a Pakistani podcast, she said the character was exaggerated and did not reflect reality, insisting that Rehman was not the influential figure shown in the film.

According to Noreen, Rehman Dakait was limited in reach and power and could not be compared to her husband. She stated that while his crimes were widely known, he did not hold the status of a major underworld figure and was only influential within a specific area.

Rehman Dakait, whose real name was Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, was a criminal from Karachi’s Lyari area. Born in the mid-1970s, he entered the world of crime at a young age and was killed in a police encounter in 2009. Reports have described him as a violent gang leader involved in multiple murders, with his criminal network later taken over by his cousin, Uzair Baloch.

Noreen Aslam has frequently spoken about the bravery and sacrifices of her husband, who was killed in a bomb attack in 2014. Since the release of Dhurandhar’s trailer, she has voiced concerns about how real-life figures linked to the story have been depicted. She has previously stated that she would consider legal action if she felt her husband’s portrayal was inaccurate or disrespectful.

In the same discussion, she recalled the constant threats faced by Chaudhry Aslam during his service, sharing incidents where narrowly escaping danger saved their lives. She emphasised that such realities should not be overshadowed by cinematic glorification of criminals.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Following a positive audience response, the film’s sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.