PTI says child’s death exposes Karachi’s municipal negligence

KARACHI: The recent death of a three-year-old boy in an open manhole has drawn sharp criticism from Faheem Khan, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division and former MNA, who described the incident as a result of “criminal negligence” by city authorities.

Khan said the tragedy highlights Karachi’s worsening civic and administrative crises, blaming provincial mismanagement and years of neglect. He called for a murder case to be filed against the officials responsible, arguing that the failure to maintain basic safety measures directly led to the avoidable death of the child near NIPA.

According to Khan, Karachi’s sewage and drainage systems have collapsed, leaving uncovered manholes that pose ongoing risks. He noted that more than two dozen people have died this year from falls into open drains, pointing to a complete breakdown in municipal governance.

The PTI leader also highlighted the city’s acute water shortages, citing prolonged power outages and malfunctioning pumping stations that have forced residents to rely on private water tankers, which he described as “exploitative,” in the absence of proper government oversight.

Khan further warned of a surge in street crime, stating that rising incidents of robbery and theft have left residents feeling unsafe and businesses vulnerable, while law enforcement remains largely ineffective.

Public health concerns were also raised, with Khan pointing to a spike in dengue cases as evidence of the city’s fragile healthcare system. He described overcrowded hospitals, insufficient medical supplies, and a lack of essential medicines as signs of administrative failure, exacerbated by unsanitary conditions across the city.

Finally, Khan criticized persistent gas and electricity outages, which he said have paralyzed Karachi’s industrial sector and further disrupted water distribution. “Karachi is the economic backbone of Pakistan,” he remarked. “Neglecting this city is equivalent to undermining the national economy.”