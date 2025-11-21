Karachi police detain TTAP protesters, seal routes leading to Press Club

KARACHI: Karachi police on Friday detained several individuals to stop them from reaching the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) had planned a protest as part of its nationwide demonstrations against the newly approved 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Authorities blocked all access roads to the KPC by parking buses and heavy vehicles at strategic points. Additional contingents, including female officers, were deployed across the area. Several protesters attempting to reach the venue were taken into custody.

Civil society activist Alifya Sohail — who was not participating in the TTAP protest — was also detained. She was first taken to the Artillery Maidan Police Station, where her phone was confiscated and she was prevented from contacting anyone. She was later moved to an undisclosed location.

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir raised alarm over her detention, saying she and another female activist had reportedly been transferred to the Women Police Station on Sharae Faisal.

“Both are still not being released. The allegation is that they are PTI members. Is being a PTI member now enough grounds for arrest without an FIR and for harassment through shifting them from one police station to another?” Nasir said.

PTI Sindh spokesperson Mohammed Ali Bozdar told that more than two dozen protesters had been detained near the KPC.

Tehrik-i-Numandagi Awam stages protest

Separately, the Tehrik-i-Numandagi Awam organised a demonstration bringing together civil society representatives, activists, and lawyers to denounce the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to a press release, the protest marked the launch of a national movement aimed at restoring the Constitution, defending fundamental rights, and re-establishing the people’s mandate.

The demonstration took place under heavy police deployment outside the KPC, with officers carrying batons stationed around the area.

Lahore-based academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan criticised the amendment, calling it an “affront to democracy”. He described the Constitution as a contract between citizens and the state, arguing that the amendment effectively closes all legitimate avenues for resisting authoritarianism.

“Where is a common person supposed to seek justice when every legal path is blocked?” he asked.

Another participant, 65-year-old Samrina Hashmi, voiced her despair over the country’s trajectory.

“I am so frustrated. When will I see my country flourish? We have fought all our lives against martial law and dictatorship. It feels like we are going back to 1958,” she said, referring to General Ayub Khan’s coup.

Organiser Riaz Ahmed told media that the amendment casts a “serious question mark over the state of our judiciary”. He called for both the 26th and 27th amendments to be scrapped.

Ahmed added that there was “solid momentum” building nationwide against the controversial changes.