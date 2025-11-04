US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with two-year mandate

WASHINGTON: The United States has circulated a draft resolution at the United Nations seeking authorisation for an International Security Force (ISF) to operate in Gaza for at least two years, with the option of an extension beyond 2027, according to a report by Axios.
The draft, described as “sensitive but unclassified,” outlines plans for the deployment of a multinational force tasked with securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians and aid routes, and supporting the creation of a new Palestinian police service.
The proposed ISF would also be responsible for demilitarising the Gaza Strip, dismantling non-state armed groups, and preventing the reconstruction of military infrastructure. The force, to operate under a unified command approved by a “Board of Peace” chaired by US President Donald Trump, would have authorisation to “use all necessary measures” in line with international law, the report said.
A senior US official told Axios the mission would act as an “enforcement” rather than a “peacekeeping” force. Washington reportedly hopes for a Security Council vote within weeks and the deployment of initial contingents by January.
The resolution envisions a transitional period during which Israel would gradually pull back from parts of Gaza, while the Palestinian Authority implements reforms to eventually take over governance of the enclave.
The draft also calls for the Board of Peace to function as a temporary governing body supervising a non-political Palestinian administrative committee to manage day-to-day civil operations. Aid delivery would be coordinated with international agencies, including the UN, Red Cross, and Red Crescent.
The plan forms part of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement, which led to the October 10 ceasefire following two years of conflict.
Muslim nations’ backing sought
The proposal comes as foreign ministers from seven Muslim-majority nations — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkiye and Indonesia — met in Istanbul to discuss the post-war framework for Gaza’s governance and security. The group expressed support for a UN-sanctioned mission to stabilise the territory.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the task force would require a clear Security Council mandate and legitimacy under international law before countries decide on troop contributions. “A consensus on the draft must first be reached, and it must avoid vetoes by any permanent Council member,” he told reporters.
Sources familiar with ongoing discussions said Pakistan is also reviewing the possibility of contributing troops to the mission, though officials emphasised that any deployment would take place only under a UN umbrella.
The composition of the ISF remains under negotiation, with Washington consulting Arab and international partners as it seeks to finalise details of the force’s size, structure, and command.
Keep up the excellent work! This site’s quality content is really outstanding.
At last, something worth reading. It’s great to find postings like this one.
This is a very well thought out webpage. Very engaging and a great read.
I was more than happy to search out this web-site.I wished to thanks in your time for this excellent read!! I undoubtedly having fun with each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
I just added this website to my rss reader, great stuff. Can not get enough!
One more issue is really that video gaming has become one of the all-time most significant forms of entertainment for people of nearly every age. Kids have fun with video games, and adults do, too. The XBox 360 is one of the favorite video games systems for many who love to have a lot of activities available to them, in addition to who like to learn live with some others all over the world. Thank you for sharing your notions.
Interesting content. I’m glad I found this page. I’m going to save it so I can read any more upcoming posts.
Thanks for your article on this website. From my own personal experience, many times softening way up a photograph may well provide the wedding photographer with a chunk of an inventive flare. More often than not however, the soft cloud isn’t what precisely you had in mind and can sometimes spoil an otherwise good snapshot, especially if you thinking about enlarging it.
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects? Thanks a lot!
Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply?
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Great write-up, I?m normal visitor of one?s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!
Finally, content worth reading. It’s great to find posts like this one.
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.
It?s really a nice and useful piece of info. I?m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I?ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I?ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I really like your wp template, wherever do you obtain it from?
I?ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot unquestionably will make certain to don?t fail to remember this website and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
I loved up to you’ll obtain performed right here. The cartoon is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be turning in the following. unwell for sure come more beforehand again since precisely the same just about a lot incessantly inside case you protect this increase.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Undeniably believe that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to be mindful of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while other people think about worries that they just don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
One other thing to point out is that an online business administration training is designed for people to be able to well proceed to bachelor degree courses. The Ninety credit education meets the lower bachelor college degree requirements and once you earn the associate of arts in BA online, you’ll have access to the latest technologies in such a field. Some reasons why students want to get their associate degree in business is because they are interested in this area and want to get the general education necessary in advance of jumping right into a bachelor college diploma program. Thanks for the tips you really provide as part of your blog.
I believe one of your advertisements caused my browser to resize, you may well want to put that on your blacklist.
Interesting post. I honestly like the topic covered here. I’ll come back every now and then for more postings like this one.
There are some fascinating closing dates on this article however I don?t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There is some validity but I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we wish more! Added to FeedBurner as properly