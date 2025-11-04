US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with two-year mandate

WASHINGTON: The United States has circulated a draft resolution at the United Nations seeking authorisation for an International Security Force (ISF) to operate in Gaza for at least two years, with the option of an extension beyond 2027, according to a report by Axios.

The draft, described as “sensitive but unclassified,” outlines plans for the deployment of a multinational force tasked with securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians and aid routes, and supporting the creation of a new Palestinian police service.

The proposed ISF would also be responsible for demilitarising the Gaza Strip, dismantling non-state armed groups, and preventing the reconstruction of military infrastructure. The force, to operate under a unified command approved by a “Board of Peace” chaired by US President Donald Trump, would have authorisation to “use all necessary measures” in line with international law, the report said.

A senior US official told Axios the mission would act as an “enforcement” rather than a “peacekeeping” force. Washington reportedly hopes for a Security Council vote within weeks and the deployment of initial contingents by January.

The resolution envisions a transitional period during which Israel would gradually pull back from parts of Gaza, while the Palestinian Authority implements reforms to eventually take over governance of the enclave.

The draft also calls for the Board of Peace to function as a temporary governing body supervising a non-political Palestinian administrative committee to manage day-to-day civil operations. Aid delivery would be coordinated with international agencies, including the UN, Red Cross, and Red Crescent.

The plan forms part of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement, which led to the October 10 ceasefire following two years of conflict.

Muslim nations’ backing sought

The proposal comes as foreign ministers from seven Muslim-majority nations — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkiye and Indonesia — met in Istanbul to discuss the post-war framework for Gaza’s governance and security. The group expressed support for a UN-sanctioned mission to stabilise the territory.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the task force would require a clear Security Council mandate and legitimacy under international law before countries decide on troop contributions. “A consensus on the draft must first be reached, and it must avoid vetoes by any permanent Council member,” he told reporters.

Sources familiar with ongoing discussions said Pakistan is also reviewing the possibility of contributing troops to the mission, though officials emphasised that any deployment would take place only under a UN umbrella.

The composition of the ISF remains under negotiation, with Washington consulting Arab and international partners as it seeks to finalise details of the force’s size, structure, and command.