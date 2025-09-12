Naqvi, UAE’s Sheikh Zayed vow to strengthen anti-narcotics cooperation

Interior Minister says Pakistan leading fight against narcotics, arrests 400 in UAE-linked cases

UAE assures full support to Pakistan in eliminating drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that Pakistan was at the forefront of the war against narcotics and those associated with the illicit trade were being dealt with an iron hand, state media reported on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE’s National Anti-Narcotics Authority, who called on him in Islamabad, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Naqvi said that 400 people had been arrested in connection with smuggling narcotics to the UAE and tonnes of drugs were recovered from their possession. “This feat was achieved through joint efforts and timely exchange of information between Pakistan and the UAE,” he noted.

The minister stressed that the fight against narcotics was aimed at protecting future generations of both Pakistan and the UAE, adding that “defeat is not an option.”

He expressed confidence that the establishment of the UAE’s National Anti-Narcotics Authority would further enhance cooperation between the two countries in curbing drug trafficking. He also congratulated Sheikh Zayed on assuming charge as the first chairman of the Authority.

Al-Nahyan assured that the UAE would extend all possible assistance to Pakistan in eradicating the drug menace. “Both countries must strengthen cooperation so that future generations can enjoy a safe and secure environment,” he said.

The two sides agreed to expand collaboration in the fight against narcotics, while other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion.