Couple’s remand extended in elderly woman’s murder

The Judicial Magistrate in Malir has extended the physical remand of Faiza and Mehmood, a couple accused of the murder of 60-year-old Safia on April 28.

The complainant’s counsel, Advocate Naveed Baloch, stated that the investigation is still ongoing, with absconding suspects and the stolen gold earrings yet to be recovered. The Investigating Officer (IO), Imdad Solangi, requested an extension of the suspects’ remand to aid in completing the investigation.

Faiza is accused of murdering Safia and stealing the deceased’s gold earrings, while Mehmood allegedly assisted his wife in the crime.