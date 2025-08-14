NATIONAL

Couple’s remand extended in elderly woman’s murder

By News Desk

The Judicial Magistrate in Malir has extended the physical remand of Faiza and Mehmood, a couple accused of the murder of 60-year-old Safia on April 28.

The complainant’s counsel, Advocate Naveed Baloch, stated that the investigation is still ongoing, with absconding suspects and the stolen gold earrings yet to be recovered. The Investigating Officer (IO), Imdad Solangi, requested an extension of the suspects’ remand to aid in completing the investigation.

Faiza is accused of murdering Safia and stealing the deceased’s gold earrings, while Mehmood allegedly assisted his wife in the crime.

  You're so awesome! I don't believe I have read a single thing like that before. So great to find someone with some original thoughts on this topic. Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!

