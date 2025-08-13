NATIONAL

Tally rises to 50 as three more terrorists killed in Zhob sanitization op: ISPR

By Staff Report
  • Weapons, ammunition and explosives also recovered from the area following earlier anti-infiltration operations

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three more terrorists during a sanitization operation on the night of August 10 and 11 in the general area of Sambaza along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing added that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists. The action followed earlier anti-infiltration operations in the area in Sambaza area of Zhob.

Over the last four days, security forces have intercepted infiltration attempts along the border and killed at least 47 terrorists. The total has now risen to at least 50.

The ISPR further added that the security forces remain committed to securing the nation’s frontiers and preventing attempts to destabilize Pakistan. The operation was aimed at securing the nation’s borders and preventing any attempts to disrupt peace, stability, and development.

In Afghanistan, the TTP has developed a symbiotic relationship with other terrorist groups—particularly the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—to step up attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials say they have credible evidence of tactical and strategic coordination between the BLA’s lethal Majeed Brigade and the TTP.

These claims were reinforced by the latest report of the UN Security Council, which explicitly states that the BLA—including its Majeed Brigade—and the TTP maintain “close coordination” in their terrorist activities.

The report cites high-profile, complex attacks claimed by these groups in 2025 to illustrate the level of operational synchronization between them.

The TTP and its affiliated groups had fled across the border into Afghanistan following their rout in a major military operation, codenamed Zarb-e-Azb, in the erstwhile tribal areas of Pakistan in 2014.

There, they found safe havens, which they have since used as launch pads for attacks inside Pakistan.

Balochistan hosts major projects under the multi-billion-dollar China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, and has often been targeted in insurgent attacks.

