World

Most expensive car crash in Bangladesh as Rolls-Royce collides with road divider

By News Desk

RUPGANJ: A serious car crash occurred on 19 July 2025, when a Rolls-Royce collided with a road divider on the 300 Feet road in the Kanchan area of Rupganj, Narayanganj. The accident left one person seriously injured, identified as 42-year-old Arif Billah, the managing director of Masco Group.

According to police, the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. in front of Som Market, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. Arif Billah was accompanied by his brother and two friends, but he was the only one who sustained serious injuries.

The incident has been described as one of the most expensive car crashes in Bangladesh, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. The injured individual was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

