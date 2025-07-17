Three killed in gun attack on bus carrying qawwali group

KALAT: At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a gun attack on a passenger coach near Niemurgh Cross in Kalat district, Balochistan, on Wednesday. The victims, members of a Karachi-based Qawwali group, were en route to Quetta for a performance when assailants opened fire on the vehicle.

The deceased were part of a 15-member Qawwali ensemble from Karachi, traveling to perform in the Balochistan capital. Local officials and the provincial government spokesperson suggested that the attack was carried out by Indian-backed insurgents, specifically the Fitna al-Hindustan group, which has been linked to recent acts of violence in the region.

The attack comes just days after a similar incident in Loralai, where nine passengers were killed after being abducted and shot by terrorists. The bus, traveling from Karachi to Quetta, was ambushed by unidentified gunmen while about 45 minutes from its destination. Rescue teams and police responded quickly, transporting the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kalat for treatment.

The Qawwali group, known as the Majid Ali Sabri ensemble, is not connected to the famous Sabri Brothers, as confirmed by family members. Talha Sabri, son of the late Ghulam Farid Sabri, expressed his condolences and prayers for the victims. He noted that the group had been performing religious music and was not involved in any political activity.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism. He accused the Indian-backed terrorist group of targeting innocent civilians indiscriminately, a sign of escalating violence in the region. The chief minister vowed to defeat such attacks with all necessary measures.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread condemnation from Pakistani leaders. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their deep sorrow and pledged to take stern action against the perpetrators. They reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism in the country.

Elsewhere in Balochistan, an intelligence-based operation in Awaran district led to the death of three Indian proxy terrorists and a Pakistani security officer, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, who died in the line of duty. The military emphasized that efforts to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the country’s security would continue despite these challenges.