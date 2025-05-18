Info Minister praises armed forces’ valour, credits PM for strong leadership

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has commended the bravery and valour of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that their successful operations have thwarted enemy aggression and safeguarded national sovereignty.

Speaking at a thanksgiving rally in Lahore on Sunday, the minister said the decisive response from Pakistan’s land, air, and naval forces in the recent confrontation demonstrated their unmatched capability and commitment to the nation’s defence.

“Our armed forces dismantled the enemy’s brigade headquarters and compelled them to raise the white flag, while the Pakistan Air Force shot down enemy fighter jets with precision,” he noted.

Tarar paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, emphasizing that under his direction, Pakistan not only defended its borders but also countered Indian propaganda in the information domain.

He lauded the country’s robust response to disinformation, crediting media professionals, anchors, and social media users for effectively dismantling false narratives and exposing Indian misinformation globally.

Expressing deep gratitude to the families of martyrs, the minister said their sacrifices would never be forgotten. “No nation can be defeated when its people are united, resolute, and ready to sacrifice for the homeland,” he concluded.