MUZAFFARABAD: In a move to directly counter India’s accusations, Pakistan on Monday hosted a foreign media visit to the Line of Control (LoC), showcasing the reality on the ground and challenging India’s baseless claims about terrorist hideouts along the border.

The visit, orchestrated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, brought together a diverse group of both local and foreign media representatives, including renowned CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson.

he primary aim was to disprove India’s continuous allegations that Pakistan harbors militant camps along the LoC, frequently cited as a justification for military action and border tensions.

During the visit, media personnel were taken to several areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir that India has repeatedly labeled as hubs of terrorist activity. Instead of uncovering evidence of militant camps, the journalists were confronted with vibrant civilian life—peaceful villages, bustling markets, and homes full of ordinary families going about their daily routines.

One of the most significant aspects of the visit was an in-depth interview conducted by Nic Robertson with the bereaved families of Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen. Both men were martyred in a fake encounter by the Indian Army, which had earlier claimed that they were militants. Their families shared poignant accounts of the tragic event, urging the international community to seek justice.

Robertson’s visit was part of a broader effort to expose the falsehoods underpinning India’s narrative. He also interviewed multiple eyewitnesses who had witnessed atrocities carried out by Indian forces along the LoC. The families’ heart-wrenching testimonies shed light on the human toll of India’s ongoing military presence in the region.

Addressing the media, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, strongly condemned India’s persistent allegations, labeling them as deliberate misinformation. “India has made baseless accusations against Pakistan time and again,” said Tarar. “Today, we have presented the facts to both national and international media. The areas India has falsely claimed to be terrorist camps are, in fact, peaceful civilian zones.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace, both regionally and globally, adding, “Pakistan is a responsible state, committed to peace. We unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Tarar called for a shift in focus, urging India to address its own severe human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) rather than making unfounded allegations against Pakistan.

The visit also marked a significant moment in the ongoing battle for global perception. International media, having witnessed the ground realities firsthand, were presented with an opportunity to challenge the dominant narrative constructed by India. The stark contrast between the Indian claims and the reality on the ground was evident, reinforcing Pakistan’s position that these accusations were politically motivated and lacked credible evidence.

Minister Tarar also took the opportunity to address the broader implications of India’s propaganda. “India’s tactics along the LoC are a smokescreen for its internal failures, especially in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The world has now seen the truth with its own eyes, and it’s clear that India’s claims are part of a broader strategy to distract from its domestic issues and the repression in IIOJK.”

The visit was not just about showcasing the truth but also about sending a clear message: Pakistan will not remain silent in the face of baseless allegations. “While Pakistan advocates for peace, let me make it clear—if our sovereignty is challenged, we will respond decisively,” Tarar warned.

The event came on the heels of a tense period marked by rising hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, especially following the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The visit provided an essential platform for journalists to separate fact from fiction and offer the global audience a clearer understanding of the situation along the LoC.

In a broader context, Pakistan’s efforts to counter misinformation about its involvement in cross-border terrorism have become more critical than ever, with both national and international pressure mounting for greater transparency and accountability in the region.

As the visit concluded, there was a palpable sense of relief among the media personnel who had witnessed the truth firsthand. With the support of international media, Pakistan is set to continue its campaign for peace, justice, and the defense of its sovereignty.