Sydney Sweeney Moves On From Ex-Fiancé As She Joins Paris Hilton At Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney appears to be fully embracing her new chapter, leaving behind her past relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. The 27-year-old actress was spotted partying at the Stagecoach Festival over the weekend, celebrating with a star-studded crowd that included Paris Hilton, after recently making her split official.

At the festival, Sweeney turned heads in a bold ensemble, showcasing her curves in frilly white bloomers, a nude corset, and matching cowboy boots. She joined Paris Hilton for photos after Hilton’s DJ set on Diplo’s Honky Tonk stage, where the socialite also brought out Lizzo for a surprise performance. On social media, Paris shared behind-the-scenes clips, proudly showing off her “hottest crew” and teasing that “Stagecoach will never be the same!”

This weekend’s fun comes just days after reports confirmed that Sweeney and Davino, who had been engaged since 2022, are officially ending their romantic relationship. According to TMZ, Sweeney and her ex-fiancé will not be reconciling. Their recent reunion at her Florida home was reportedly not romantic; instead, they both attended a gender reveal party for a mutual friend, confirming they are maintaining a friendly connection but not revisiting their relationship.

Sources have revealed that Sweeney and Davino have been separated since January, and their planned May wedding has been indefinitely postponed. Sweeney’s decision to stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel and remove photos of the couple from her social media earlier this year hinted at the impending breakup. By January, she had deleted a New Year’s kiss photo with Davino, signaling the end of their engagement.

Now, with her sights set on the future, Sweeney’s appearance at Stagecoach and her time spent with friends like Hilton suggest she’s moving forward with confidence, embracing new experiences after a period of personal reflection.