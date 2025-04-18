Justin Bieber Spotted Smiling As He Gets Intimate With Female Rapper Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at rapper Sexyy Red’s 27th birthday celebration has caused quite a stir among fans, especially after he was seen sharing a kiss with her on the cheek. In a clip shared on Instagram Thursday, the “Peaches” singer was seen smiling and embracing Sexyy Red, with the moment receiving mixed reactions from his followers.

Some fans were quick to note that Justin appeared more joyful with Sexyy Red than with his wife, Hailey Bieber, sparking comments like, “Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?” and “I forgot he could smile.” Others praised the interaction, calling it “the happiest I’ve seen you in a minute.”

However, some fans defended Hailey, pointing out that marriage isn’t always perfect, and it’s normal for couples to have fun separately. One fan reassured others that any speculation about marital issues between Justin and Hailey was simply in their “own heads.”

Hailey, 28, appeared unfazed by the clip, responding to the post with heart-eye emojis, indicating no signs of distress over the interaction.

The couple often appears reserved in public, with paparazzi frequently capturing their stoic expressions, particularly during outings in Los Angeles. Despite concerns about Justin’s recent behavior, including his unexpected smile at Hailey’s Rhode pop-up store earlier this year, his representatives have dismissed rumors about his well-being, calling them inaccurate assumptions.

While fans continue to speculate about the state of Justin and Hailey’s relationship, the singer’s recent interactions with both his wife and other stars continue to fuel public interest in his personal life.