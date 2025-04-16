NATIONAL

PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Vehari With 2 Pilots On Board | Video

By News Desk

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near the Ratta Tibba area of Vehari on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction. The aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, lost control mid-air and crashed into agricultural fields near Luddan Road. Fortunately, both pilots ejected safely and sustained only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion followed by smoke rising from the fields as the aircraft impacted. Local residents immediately rushed to the crash site and saw the pilots parachuting down. “We saw the pilots parachuting down and immediately ran to help,” one local said.

There were no casualties among civilians, though the crash caused damage to crops in the area. Rescue teams, district administration, and security forces quickly arrived at the scene to secure the site and begin recovery and investigation operations. The area was cordoned off to facilitate the process.

Previous article
Prince Harry Remains ‘Distant Outsider’ For King Charles Despite UK Visit
Next article
Barack Obama’s Ex-Girlfriend: The Woman He Proposed to Twice Before Meeting Michelle
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton Faces ‘Tragic’ Situation as She Works to Reunite Estranged...

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is reportedly in a “tragic” position as she works to mend the rift between her husband, Prince William,...

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results Released By National Savings

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 16ᵗʰ April, 2025

Epaper_25-4-16 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.