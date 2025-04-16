PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Vehari With 2 Pilots On Board | Video

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near the Ratta Tibba area of Vehari on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction. The aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, lost control mid-air and crashed into agricultural fields near Luddan Road. Fortunately, both pilots ejected safely and sustained only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion followed by smoke rising from the fields as the aircraft impacted. Local residents immediately rushed to the crash site and saw the pilots parachuting down. “We saw the pilots parachuting down and immediately ran to help,” one local said.

There were no casualties among civilians, though the crash caused damage to crops in the area. Rescue teams, district administration, and security forces quickly arrived at the scene to secure the site and begin recovery and investigation operations. The area was cordoned off to facilitate the process.