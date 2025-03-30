Ben Stiller Reveals Actor Who Inspired His Iconic ‘Blue Steel’ Look From Zoolander | Video

Ben Stiller’s famous ‘Blue Steel’ look from Zoolander may have an unexpected origin, according to fellow Hollywood star Will Ferrell. The Anchorman actor believes Irish actor Pierce Brosnan could be the true inspiration behind the now-iconic facial expression.

Speaking to The Sun, Ferrell floated the theory, saying, “Call me crazy, which wouldn’t be the first time and I’m just putting it out there – I think Pierce Brosnan could easily be the inspiration for Blue Steel.” He went on to describe Brosnan’s piercing eyes and intense features, calling them “sharp and deadly.”

“Look at the intensity with that face with a license to kill,” he added, referencing Brosnan’s time as James Bond. “The similarities are unmistakable.”

While Ben Stiller has never officially credited Brosnan, Ferrell’s remarks have sparked fresh interest in the possible link. With both actors known for their striking looks and on-screen charisma, the comparison is gaining traction among fans.