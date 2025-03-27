Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack Blues Amid Mental Health Struggles

Justin Bieber gave fans a rare look into his family life this week, sharing new photos of his infant son, Jack Blues, on Instagram just weeks after opening up about his struggles with imposter syndrome.

The 31-year-old pop star and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, 28, welcomed their son in August 2024, but have largely kept him out of the public eye. In a carousel of images posted Wednesday, Bieber included a photo of Jack — now sporting a full head of hair — along with the heartfelt caption that he was “dedicated to Jesus.”

The post was soundtracked with Eddie Benjamin’s MANIAC, a choice that sparked speculation among fans about its connection to recent headlines regarding Bieber’s mental health. Other images in the post showed Hailey at what appears to be a fashion fitting, Justin working in the studio, and a few selfies featuring the singer in different shades of blue hats.

The intimate glimpse into his life comes on the heels of a vulnerable post Bieber shared earlier this month, where he admitted to feeling “like a fraud” despite public praise. “I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote. “Like I was a fraud… like damn, if they only knew my thoughts – how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am.”

He added, “If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Bieber, who rose to stardom as a teenager after being discovered on YouTube, has often spoken about the pressures of fame and his personal battles. His rapid rise in the late 2000s made him one of the first social media-driven global stars, with hits like Baby and Sorry cementing his place in pop culture.

Concerns about his wellbeing have intensified in recent months. A video posted by Bieber last week showed him and a friend rapping about getting “high” on a private jet, prompting renewed speculation. In response, representatives for Bieber and Hailey issued a joint statement denying any illegal drug use and criticizing the public’s continued scrutiny of the singer’s mental and physical health as “exhausting and pitiful.”

Despite the noise, Bieber’s latest post highlights a quieter, more grounded side of the pop icon — one shaped by fatherhood, faith, and the ongoing pursuit of self-acceptance.