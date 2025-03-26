Yuki Tsunoda To Replace Liam Lawson At Red Bull Ahead Of Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing is reportedly preparing to make a mid-season driver change, with Yuki Tsunoda set to replace Liam Lawson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix starting April 4.

Dutch media outlets De Telegraaf and De Limburger claim that the decision to promote the Honda-backed Tsunoda was finalized during a recent Red Bull meeting in Dubai. While an official announcement has yet to be made, sources expect confirmation later this week. Red Bull has so far declined to comment on the reported switch.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Lawson’s camp remains in the dark, saying they are “unaware if what’s been reported has been finalised by Red Bull.” The 23-year-old New Zealander was promoted this season after a stint with the feeder team, Visa Cash App RB, and currently races alongside Max Verstappen.

However, Lawson has struggled to make an impression, failing to score any points in his first two races in Australia and China. His former teammate, Tsunoda, on the other hand, has impressed early this season with a sixth-place finish in the Shanghai sprint race last weekend, earning three points.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner recently acknowledged Lawson’s struggles but maintained that the team continued to back him. Meanwhile, Verstappen holds second in the drivers’ championship, trailing McLaren’s Lando Norris by eight points.

If confirmed, Tsunoda’s promotion would reflect Red Bull’s continued willingness to make bold, performance-based driver changes mid-season — a pattern the team has employed in past campaigns to support Verstappen’s title bid.