Laura Prepon,Ben Foster Divorce Gets Messy As They Make Serious Accusations At Each Other

Amid their ongoing divorce, Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have each leveled serious allegations at one another, further complicating their separation.

Six months after their split, Foster, 44, filed an amended divorce petition, accusing Prepon, 45, of “inappropriate marital conduct,” which he added to his original claim of “irreconcilable differences.” He also requested joint custody of their two children, a daughter named Ella and a son, whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

In a dramatic turn, Prepon responded with the same accusation of “inappropriate marital conduct” and went a step further, alleging that Foster had a history of “habitual drunkenness.” These claims are a part of their legal battle following their official separation on September 9, 2024.

Foster’s petition, filed on March 18 in Nashville, seeks to establish that both he and Prepon are fit parents, but Prepon strongly disagreed with this. She contested the joint custody request, instead seeking primary residential custody of their children, claiming that it is in their best interest.

Prepon’s legal team demanded “strict proof” from Foster about his fitness as a parent. Foster’s attorneys responded to PEOPLE, emphasizing that their actions are part of the standard divorce procedure in Tennessee, where the case is taking place, as it is not a no-fault state.

Both Foster and Prepon, who have kept their relationship and children relatively private, began dating in 2016. They got engaged a few months later, married in 2018, and welcomed their first child shortly thereafter. Their second child was born in 2020. Despite their personal lives remaining largely out of the public eye, Prepon shared insights into their parenting dynamics in a 2019 interview, emphasizing their dedication to balancing work and family.

The allegations from both parties, particularly regarding the “cruel and inhuman treatment” mentioned by Foster in his petition, have significantly heightened tensions. Prepon’s response to these accusations, demanding proof from Foster, signals a contentious legal battle ahead.

Representatives for both Prepon and Foster did not respond immediately to requests for comment from PEOPLE on March 22.