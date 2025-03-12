World

Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer, US to take proposal to Russia

By Agencies

JEDDAH: Ukraine agreed to accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the conflict with Russia during talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, the countries said in a joint statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow’s court.

The United States will resume sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Ukrainian and US officials met behind closed doors for hours to find a path towards ending the war with Russia, after Kyiv’s forces launched their largest drone attack on Moscow of the war overnight.

After more than eight hours of talks, the two sides issued a joint statement that said Ukraine was willing to accept the US proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire that could be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and implementation by Russia.

“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” the statement said.

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

The two sides also said Washington and Kyiv agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, a deal that has been in the works for weeks and was thrown into limbo by an acrimonious White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

Previous article
China to take new momentum for growth from high-quality development: Amb Jiang Zaidong
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

China vows firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism

ISLAMABAD: China on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in...

Prince William Announces Future Plans Following Secret Meeting With Harry

ATC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Nov 26 two cases

FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.