Hope heals

Drug addiction is a scourge that afflicts people worldwide, leaving a trail of humiliation and devastation in its wake. This curse not only destroys individual lives but also undermines the fabric of our society. To combat this menace, it is essential that we come together as a community to promote a healthy and supportive environment. Encouraging sports and recreational activities can play a vital role in keeping young people engaged and away from the dangers of drug addiction.

Moreover, it is crucial that we foster a sense of brotherhood and solidarity, looking out for one another and providing support to those struggling with addiction. By doing so, we can create a more pleasant and harmonious society where individuals can thrive and live happy, fulfilling lives. Let us join forces to break the curse of drug addiction and build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.

PALWASHA HAJI A JABBAR

SINGANISAR